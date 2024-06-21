Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $40.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after purchasing an additional 117,794 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,135,000 after purchasing an additional 142,118 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 196,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 148,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Legend Biotech by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

