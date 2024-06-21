Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 270,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 387,129 shares.The stock last traded at $85.12 and had previously closed at $85.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BPOP. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Popular Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

