Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.50 price objective on the stock.
Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
PSTL stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $296.52 million, a P/E ratio of 130.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.
Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 960.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 110.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1,381.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Postal Realty Trust Company Profile
Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Postal Realty Trust
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.