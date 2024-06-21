Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

PSTL stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $296.52 million, a P/E ratio of 130.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 960.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 8,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $117,571.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,064.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,526 shares of company stock valued at $385,424. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 110.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1,381.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

