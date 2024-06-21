PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Reaches $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $31.92 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00015233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00114624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008973 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

