Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,616 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDP. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $399,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 660,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $536,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDP remained flat at $25.10 during trading hours on Friday. 282,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,125. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $25.12.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

