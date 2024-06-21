Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 361,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,221. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

