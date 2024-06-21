Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Up 4.6%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.66 and last traded at $41.95. Approximately 201,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 244,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRAX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.78.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Further Reading

