Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Shares of PLPC opened at $128.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $104.96 and a 1-year high of $184.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.63.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

