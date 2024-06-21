Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $232.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $230.00 to $232.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $216.81.

Get Progressive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 0.0 %

Progressive stock opened at $210.78 on Monday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Progressive will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,468 shares of company stock worth $4,415,753 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.