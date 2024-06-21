Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $129.76 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.76.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Prologis Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 21.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.20. Prologis has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

