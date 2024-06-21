Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $129.76 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.76.
A number of research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis
Prologis Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.20. Prologis has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
