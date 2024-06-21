Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.86.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Barclays started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
Shares of PB opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.25.
Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.
