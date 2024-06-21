Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Barclays started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,741 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 82.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 38,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.25.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

