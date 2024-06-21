Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Increased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,948 shares of company stock valued at $199,910. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.60. 1,078,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,349. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

