Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:PCRB)

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA PCRB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.30. 33,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,757. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.28. Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57.
About Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF
