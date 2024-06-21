Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:PCRB)

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA PCRB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.30. 33,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,757. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.28. Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

Get Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF alerts:

About Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more.

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.