Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Issued By Zacks Research

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of AES in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. AES has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

Institutional Trading of AES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in AES by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in AES by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AES by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AES

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

