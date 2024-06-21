Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Issued By William Blair

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Twist Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of TWST stock opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $55.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1,496.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 778,944 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,881,000 after acquiring an additional 427,274 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,956,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,766,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twist Bioscience

In other news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $65,480.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $65,480.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $47,120.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,163 shares of company stock worth $666,151 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

