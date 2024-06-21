Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Raised by Analyst

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.777 per share. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 60.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,400,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after acquiring an additional 127,549 shares in the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 61.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.