Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited Raised by Zacks Research (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of C$8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.17 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$104.88.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$47.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$92.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$34.97 and a 12 month high of C$56.49.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$105.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,760.71. In related news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total transaction of C$332,430.00. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$105.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,760.71. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,167 shares of company stock worth $2,054,746. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

