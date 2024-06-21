QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) One Day Volume Hits $117,285.24

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $2.36 million and $117,285.24 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.02581425 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $114,334.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

