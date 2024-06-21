QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $238.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.8 %

QCOM stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,536,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.34. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

