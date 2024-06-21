Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.150–0.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million-$320.0 million. Quantum also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.110–0.070 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Quantum in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.
View Our Latest Report on QMCO
Quantum Trading Down 11.7 %
Quantum Company Profile
Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quantum
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Dell and Super Micro Computer: Musk’s Favorite AI Hardware Stocks
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Ready for Another Run?
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.