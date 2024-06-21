Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.150–0.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million-$320.0 million. Quantum also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.110–0.070 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Quantum in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Quantum Trading Down 11.7 %

Quantum Company Profile

QMCO stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

