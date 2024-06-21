QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.82

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 440457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,130.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $1,124,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,130.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $212,486.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,559 shares of company stock worth $2,752,186 over the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 595.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 37.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.