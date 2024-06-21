Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 113,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RL shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RL traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.39. The company had a trading volume of 258,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $192.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.12 and its 200-day moving average is $164.57.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

