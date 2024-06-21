ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 83.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $28.42 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00015107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00115042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008930 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000153 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

