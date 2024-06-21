Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $1,150.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $998.09.

Shares of REGN opened at $1,044.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $964.87 and its 200-day moving average is $941.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $1,052.34.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total transaction of $836,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total transaction of $836,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total transaction of $798,820.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $60,414,782. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $673,000. Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

