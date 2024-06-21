REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Up to $11.88

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $12.29. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 19,920 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.58.

REGENXBIO Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $604.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.10). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at $5,268,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,551,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after purchasing an additional 790,866 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $2,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

