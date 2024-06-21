Regis (NYSE:RGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Regis Stock Up 0.9 %

Regis stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Regis has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $10.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

