Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.35

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 30401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

Regulus Resources Trading Up 29.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$305.05 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 19.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Regulus Resources Company Profile

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

