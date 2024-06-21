Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Shares Down 1.1%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64.

About Renaissance International IPO ETF

The Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Renaissance International IPO index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of recent IPOs listed internationally. The fund adds an IPO within 90 days of its initial listing. IPOS was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Renaissance.

