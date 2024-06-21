Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.50) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.62) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 603.80 ($7.67).

RTO stock opened at GBX 454.10 ($5.77) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 424.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 430.27. The stock has a market cap of £11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,027.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 387.80 ($4.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 663.80 ($8.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

