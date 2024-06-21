Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.50) price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.62) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 603.80 ($7.67).
Rentokil Initial Price Performance
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
