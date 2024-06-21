Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.50) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.62) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 603.80 ($7.67).

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTO

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

RTO stock opened at GBX 454.10 ($5.77) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 424.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 430.27. The stock has a market cap of £11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,027.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 387.80 ($4.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 663.80 ($8.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.