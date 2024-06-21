Request Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Request has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $108.81 million and $2.20 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009259 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,025.30 or 0.99981180 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012277 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00077010 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1104302 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $1,933,784.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

