Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Shattuck Labs (STTK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ: STTK):

6/20/2024 – Shattuck Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Shattuck Labs was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/17/2024 – Shattuck Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Shattuck Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Shattuck Labs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Shattuck Labs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Shattuck Labs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Shattuck Labs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shattuck Labs Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ STTK traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.85. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32.

Get Shattuck Labs Inc alerts:

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 3,133.63% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. Shattuck Labs’s revenue was up 2200.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,663,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.