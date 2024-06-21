Reviewing Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) & KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hays and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hays N/A N/A N/A KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 1.18% 2.87% 1.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hays and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hays 0 0 0 0 N/A KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hays and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hays $9.13 billion 0.21 $166.60 million N/A N/A KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $3.89 billion 0.80 -$46.14 million N/A N/A

Hays has higher revenue and earnings than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

Dividends

Hays pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Volatility and Risk

Hays has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft beats Hays on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things. It also offers automated guided vehicles and other automation components to production cells, turnkey systems, and networked production with the aid of cloud-based IT tools; individual system components, tools and fixtures, and automated production cells; and robot-based and modular manufacturing cells, as well as support services. In addition, the company offers automated solutions for hospitals, warehouses, and distribution centers; and warehouse management systems and healthcare systems. It serves customers in the automotive, electronics, e-commerce/retail, consumer goods, metal and plastic, healthcare, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Industrie-Werke Karlsruhe Augsburg Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to KUKA Aktiengesellschaft in 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Midea Electric Netherlands (I) B.V.

