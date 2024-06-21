Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.27

Shares of Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 42000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Revival Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Revival Gold

About Revival Gold

In other Revival Gold news, Director Wayne Hubert acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$825,000.00. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

Featured Articles

