RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

RF Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

RFIL stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $34.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.28 million.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

