Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 937.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after buying an additional 760,554 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 497.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 887,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 738,594 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11,750.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 568,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 564,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,367,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.47. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HP. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

