Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 74,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 639,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after buying an additional 52,412 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 522,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 98,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,546. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.206 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

