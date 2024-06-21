Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 0.8% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.91. 918,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day moving average of $97.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $86.64 and a 12 month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.