Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 1.0% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in 3M by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 85,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in 3M by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 97,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of 3M by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 26,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 322.5% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 17,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.20. 2,210,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.30.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

