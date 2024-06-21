Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 114.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.42. The company had a trading volume of 238,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,964. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

