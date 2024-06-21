Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $432,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $15,578,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.29. The stock had a trading volume of 157,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.11 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.71 and its 200 day moving average is $266.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

