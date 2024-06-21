Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $577,000 Holdings in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of NewtekOne worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewtekOne by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 93,440 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

NEWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on NewtekOne from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NewtekOne stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,674. The stock has a market cap of $305.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 14.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NewtekOne news, CFO Michael Scott Price purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,963.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,140,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,737,508.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scott Price purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $25,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,963.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $265,165. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

