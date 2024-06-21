Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $962,000 Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2,060.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 337,979 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,757,000. EQ LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,603,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 123,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth $3,948,000.

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.71. 82,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,360. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.66.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

