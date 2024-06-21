Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 451 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 12.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 32.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. 1,083,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.86 and a beta of 0.56. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRGO

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.