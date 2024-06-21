Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $172,887,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after purchasing an additional 404,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.93. 2,724,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537,413. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.11 and a 200 day moving average of $175.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $129.18 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

