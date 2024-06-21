Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 3,026 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.6 %

CVS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.38. 5,184,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,010,771. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

