Robert Anthony Broen Sells 100,000 Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00.
Athabasca Oil stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.90. 4,912,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,473. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.70. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 12-month low of C$2.54 and a 12-month high of C$5.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.
Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of C$311.12 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5296656 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
