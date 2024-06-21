Robert Anthony Broen Sells 100,000 Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00.

Athabasca Oil Trading Down 0.6 %

Athabasca Oil stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.90. 4,912,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,473. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.70. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 12-month low of C$2.54 and a 12-month high of C$5.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of C$311.12 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5296656 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. TD Securities cut Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price target on Athabasca Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.14.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

