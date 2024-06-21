Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 21,404.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,318 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 674.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 325,007 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $22.04. 5,555,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,341,585. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.53 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,637,153.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,637,153.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $5,257,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,365,507 shares of company stock valued at $25,995,973 over the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

