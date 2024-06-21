Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Roche were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Roche by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roche in the third quarter valued at $2,575,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Roche by 2.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 251,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roche in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Roche Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $40.15.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

