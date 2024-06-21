Rocket Lab USA’s (RKLB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of RKLB opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,030.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,410 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 526,100 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 211.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 31,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 15.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,057,607 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 269,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,146 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

