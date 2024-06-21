Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.23 and last traded at $21.97. Approximately 171,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 687,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $228,596.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,000,411.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $228,596.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,000,411.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew White sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $308,788.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,801. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $9,017,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,108,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,703,000 after buying an additional 225,231 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,072,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after buying an additional 405,855 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,719,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,522,000 after buying an additional 131,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,388,000 after buying an additional 2,880,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

